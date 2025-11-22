On Saturday, the weather will remain overwhelmingly clear, with a chance of temporary cloudiness.

The temperature will rise to 29 degrees Celsius inland, around 28 on the coast and 23 degrees in the higher mountains.

Light to moderate winds will blow mainly northeast to southeast at force three to four on the Beaufort scale and may increase to strong winds at up to five Beaufort at times. The sea will be a little rough.

During the night, the weather will remain mainly clear. The temperature will drop to around 14 degrees Celsius inland and the higher mountains and around 16 degrees on the coast.

Light to moderate winds will continue to blow mainly north to northeast and in the north southeast at up to four Beaufort.

The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Sunday, the weather is expected to be predominantly clear, with the possibility of temporary cloudiness. The temperature on Sunday is not expected to change significantly, remaining well above normal seasonal levels.

On Monday, it will be mainly clear at first, gradually becoming partly cloudy, with isolated rain and storms expected inland and in the higher mountains from the afternoon onwards.