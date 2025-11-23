Adobe (ADBE.O) and Qualcomm (QCOM.O) have announced that they are partnering with Humain, the artificial intelligence firm backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, to help the AI company develop tools for generating content in Arabic and for the broader Middle East.

Adobe said it will integrate Allam, a large language model trained in Arabic, into its suite of apps used to create marketing campaigns, films and television shows. Humain will in turn use what the San Jose, California, company calls Adobe Firefly Foundry to “create tailored, generative AI models unique to the Arab world,” according to an announcement from the firms.

The AI systems will run in data centers being developed by Humain and use chips from Qualcomm, which last month introduced new chips called the AI200 and AI250. Qualcomm’s chips will handle the work of generating videos created by the models Humain is developing.

“We are building a new creative intelligence that understands our language, our values, our heritage, and our future with Adobe,” Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain, said in a statement. “With the addition of Qualcomm into the collaboration, we will redefine the silicon that powers the next era of generative AI. Together, we are leading in developing creative AI for a new global era.”

Separately, Qualcomm said it plans to open a research and development center with Humain in Riyadh next month. The center will support the two firms’ plans to roll out 200 megawatts worth of Qualcomm’s data center AI chips next year, Qualcomm said.