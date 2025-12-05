Brussels has opened a new antitrust investigation into Meta Platforms over its rollout of artificial intelligence features in WhatsApp, the European Commission said on Thursday, reflecting rising scrutiny of Big Tech’s use of generative AI.

The move, reported earlier by Reuters and the Financial Times, marks the latest action by European regulators against large technology firms as the bloc seeks to balance support for the sector with efforts to curb its expanding influence.

The European Commission opened the investigation into “Meta’s new policy regarding AI providers’ access to WhatsApp” after the California-based company integrated its Meta AI system into the messaging service earlier this year.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said that “the claims are baseless”, adding that the emergence of chatbots on its platforms “puts a strain on our systems that they were not designed to support”.

“Even still, the AI space is highly competitive and people have access to the services of their choice in any number of ways, including app stores, search engines, email services, partnership integrations, and operating systems.”

Meta AI, a chatbot and virtual assistant, has been built into WhatsApp’s interface since March 2025 across European markets.

Italy’s antitrust watchdog opened a parallel investigation in July into allegations that Meta leveraged its market power by integrating an AI tool into WhatsApp. The probe was expanded in November to examine whether Meta further abused its dominance by blocking rival AI chatbots from the messaging platform.

The FT, citing officials, said that the EU probe will be conducted under traditional antitrust rules rather than the EU’s Digital Markets Act, the bloc’s landmark legislation currently used to scrutinize Amazon and Microsoft’s cloud services for potential curbs.