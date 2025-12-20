The number of migrants returned to their countries of origin for residing illegally in Cyprus has increased by 53 per cent over the past three years, police said on Saturday.

According to police figures, a total of 11,500 people left Cyprus in 2025 following operations by the aliens and immigration service. This compares with 10,092 returns in 2024 and 9,699 in 2023. In 2022, 7,506 people departed the island through voluntary or forced return procedures.

Over the same period, arrivals dropped sharply, falling by 86 per cent. In 2025, around 2,400 people arrived in Cyprus.

This marks a significant decline from the peak of 17,434 arrivals recorded in 2022. Arrivals fell to 10,994 in 2023 and further to 6,109 in 2024.

Police also said that more than 150 foreign nationals were repatriated this year through 19 Frontex operations.

According to the European Commission’s first-ever annual report on asylum and migration, published in mid-November, the reduction in irregular border crossings is mainly attributed to fewer arrivals from Syria and Lebanon following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

Despite the decline, Cyprus ranked third in the EU for irregular arrivals, with approximately 3,000 recorded during the 2023–2024 period.

Alongside Austria and Greece, Cyprus remains among the EU member states granting the highest number of international protection statuses.