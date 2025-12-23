The Paralimni–Deryneia municipality has announced the installation of an underwater Christmas tree beneath the crystal-clear waters of Protaras.

According to a statement, the submerged tree serves as a festive reminder that summer lingers year-round in Cyprus, even in December.

The initiative was launched by the SCUBA Dive Cyprus training centre in Pernera, with the support of the municipality, highlighting the region’s long-standing connection to the sea and its coastal heritage.

Video released by the municipality shows scuba divers gathered around the small underwater tree, presenting it with smiles, while a diver dressed as Santa Claus creates bubble rings nearby.