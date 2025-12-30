Police in Paralimni have launched an investigation after gunshots were fired at a house, an incident that only came to light hours later.

Officers took action on Tuesday afternoon after receiving information that shots had been fired at a property in the area.

The spokesman for the Famagusta police department, Andreas Konstantinou, said police were alerted later in the day, despite the shooting happening earlier.

According to initial findings, unknown individuals fired a number of shots at a specific house in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident had not been reported to the police at the time it occurred.

After information was received, officers went to the scene and carried out checks.

The area was cordoned off and placed under police guard to preserve evidence.

No further details were given about damage, injuries, or possible suspects.

Police said investigations will continue on Wednesday morning as part of ongoing inquiries into the shooting.