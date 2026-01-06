In a period of intense international upheaval and heightened uncertainty, Cyprus has shown it can preserve stability and growth prospects, Yannis Misirlis, chairman of the Cyprus Property Developers Association, said.

Speaking to Kathimerini, Misirlis also pointed to the country’s resilience after successive years of pressure.

Despite ongoing challenges, the sector remains a driving force for the economy, he said, adding that the association plays “an active and responsible role” in building a sustainable and competitive industry for the benefit of society as a whole.

Referring to the association’s annual general assembly held shortly before the new year, Misirlis said the organisation had redefined its goals and priorities, outlining a renewed vision for the future.

The assembly, he noted, took place in the presence of the President Nikos Christodoulides and the Minister of Interior, emphasising the importance of institutional cooperation.

“Cooperation and dialogue are basic conditions for achieving our common goals,” he said, explaining that these principles would guide the association’s actions in the period ahead.

Housing, Misirlis said, is currently “the most important social challenge facing Cypriot society”, making it a central priority for the association in 2026.

“There can be no real progress when young people have difficulty acquiring their own home,” he said, adding that more and more families are seeing housing costs restrict their choices and prospects.

Housing, he explained, is “a key pillar of security and stability”, and addressing the issue requires strategic planning and meaningful cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The association, he noted, supports initiatives by the Ministry of Interior aimed at enhancing affordable housing, accelerating licensing procedures and implementing targeted housing incentives.

At the same time, Misirlis said, the housing issue must also be raised at European level, particularly in the context of Cyprus’ Presidency of the European Union.

With the housing crisis affecting many EU member states, he argued that Cyprus can “contribute substantially to the formulation of solutions”, provided there is strong political will.

Another major priority for 2026, he said, is the institutionalisation of the profession of land development entrepreneur, an initiative he described as reflecting the model of the industry the association wants to build.

The move, Misirlis explained, aims primarily to protect buyers, ensuring that transactions are carried out “with security and trust”, while also setting clear responsibilities, limiting grey areas and strengthening transparency in the market.

Of particular importance, he said, is the enhancement of Cyprus’ international credibility. Investors, he explained, will know that projects are delivered by licensed, certified and professionally competent entities.

At the same time, healthy competition is strengthened and the profession itself is upgraded, gaining an institutional framework, prestige and high operating standards.

“This effort concerns the image of the country, its investment profile and the future of our economy,” Misirlis said, adding that through close cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and relevant institutions, the final outcome will be “a modern and reliable institutional tool” marking a new era of transparency and professionalism.

Sustainable development, he said, is another strategic priority for the real estate development sector.

“Our goal is to create greener, more functional and more humane cities,” Misirlis explained, referring to projects that respect the environment, upgrade aesthetics, strengthen the economy and improve citizens’ daily lives.

Professionals in the sector, he said, have already taken significant steps, implementing green technologies, investing in renewable energy sources and using smart systems, artificial intelligence and innovative solutions.

“The green transition is already here,” he said, adding that the industry is ready to contribute actively.

On this path, he noted, the role of the state is decisive, as policies that encourage sustainable development and reward responsibility can open new routes towards a more sustainable future.

Looking ahead, Misirlis said the future of the sector requires clear vision, responsibility, bold decisions and collective effort.

Development, he explained, must serve progress and prosperity, improve quality of life and create stable prospects for the future.

With a strong emphasis on affordable housing and sustainability, he said, the association will continue to work towards an industry that supports the creation of modern, functional and human-centred cities.

“Today we are laying the foundations for development with duration and substance,” Misirlis said, concluding that such an approach responds to society’s needs while strengthening Cyprus’ long-term perspective.