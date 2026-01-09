Giorgos Chrysochos, the chief executive officer of construction company Cyfield, denied speaking about President Nikos Christodoulides in a video which alleged campaign finance lawbreaking on the part of Christodoulides and his associates which was widely shared on social media.

“I never mentioned the word ‘Christodoulides’ or ‘president’, obviously, they were taken from other cases and put in,” he said.

He had been shown during the video saying, “I can talk to him freely, I mean, I see him every two weeks”, before later adding that he does not meet the subject of the conversation in public, “because otherwise, they will say, ‘that’s why he is helping him’”.

“The relationship is one of the biggest assets we have … We have everyday communication … It’s like my girlfriend,” he said at a later stage of the video.

He also said that he pays €250,000 per year for his access to the government, adding, “every time the government is hosting a philanthropy event, the president, I am there”.

At the time the video was shared, the account had fewer than 350 followers, but this number has grown to more than 950 overnight, while the video has amassed more than 250,000 views.

It features close associates of Christodoulides, his chief of staff Charalambos Charalambous and former minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis, appearing to explain how they used and intended to continue to use cash donations to circumvent election campaign finance laws.

Both men also appeared to say that donations to Christodoulides by oligarchs under threat of appearing on international sanctions list would lead to him defending and assisting them to avoid sanctions from the European Union.

The social media account was registered in 2022 and according to information available on the platform is based in the United Kingdom.

The government has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.