Works to remodel Strovolos’ historical centre begin on Monday, to produce what mayor Stavros Stavrinides promised would be “a milestone project that will radically change the image and functionality of the historical core”.

During the works, Ayia Marina street and the roads around the church of Saint George will be closed to traffic.

Access to Ayia Marina street will only be allowed to residents and businessowners, with part of the road cut off for sewerage works. Works are expected to be completed within three months.

The roads around the church will be closed to traffic. Residents, businessowners and visitors can access the area on foot.

The works will last six months.

Strovolos municipality announced that rubbish collection will continue as normal.

The remodelling will cost €5.6 million and focuses on the areas of the historical churches of Strovolos, aiming to create a safe, accessible and attractive space with new pedestrian paths, better infrastructure, upgrade aesthetics and flood-prevention solutions.

The project is being implemented in the framework of social cohesion programme Thalia 2021-2027 with EU funding.