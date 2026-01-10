The men’s national handball team was involved in a traffic accident on the way from Tallinn to Polva for their match against Estonia on Saturday.

Two delegation members were hospitalised for treatment, but all players remain in good health with no serious injuries, the federation stated.

The federation said it is taking all necessary measures, both in Cyprus and abroad, to ensure the swift and safe return of the national team players and the rest of the delegation to Cyprus.

It also stressed that there is no cause for concern and urged calm, adding that further updates will be provided should new information become available.