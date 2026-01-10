No, this is not another networking event, speed dating soiree or game night. It is a one-of-a-kind social experience that brings together strangers through a curiosity to engage in meaningful conversation – without the small talk!

After pop-up events that toured Mexico City, Medellin, Lisbon, Vancouver and Chiang Mai, Epic Llama brings the first-ever F*ck the Small Talk event to Cyprus. Paphos will host the event on January 17, welcoming participants for an afternoon of connections, fun conversation games and socialising.

“Join if you get annoyed after being asked what you do, where you are from, and how long you have been in Paphos every single time you meet someone. If you feel that there are better questions in life then this is the place for you,” say the organisers.

The event begins with a short introduction by the host, followed by some group games to warm up the crowd and ease any socialising jitters. Participants will be then be split into small groups and start conversation rounds using question cards and help by the host.

This is a no-phone experience, to disconnect participants from notifications and screens and allow them to connect more with each other. Though it encourages out-of-the-comfort-zone activities, the event is considerate of participants’ needs, welcoming introverts, extroverts and the curious. Since 2019, the events expanded from their base in Berlin to worldwide cities, offering intimate, curated experiences.

Only 30 spots are available, so if you have been seeking alternative experiences in Cyprus, register online soon. Plus, the event is in English!

F*ck the Small Talk

Unique social experience bringing together strangers. By Epic Llama. January 17. Paphos. 3pm-6pm. In English. €15 (early bird). €18 (normal tickets). https://luma.com/ftstpaphos1