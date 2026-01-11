Akel general secretary Stefanos Stefanou has sent an open letter to President Nikos Christodoulides, calling on him to confront corruption in the wake of a controversial video containing allegations of illegal funding and investments.

In his letter, Stefanou argues that the president’s response to the scandal can be interpreted in only two ways: either he fails to grasp the seriousness of the matter — something Stefanou describes as “extremely problematic” for the office he holds — or he is tolerating unacceptable practices.

Stefanou criticises Christodoulides’ handling of the issue as inadequate and inconsistent with both his pre-election and post-election commitments to tackle corruption. He also dismisses the president’s suggestion that the video may be the result of hostile actions by a “foreign hand”, noting that similar claims were made in the past during the disgraced “golden passports” scandal.

“That argument not only failed to convince,” Stefanou writes, “but also exposed and damaged Cyprus’ reputation internationally.”

According to the Akel leader, by allowing close associates to involve him in decisions and procedures that fall outside political ethics and beyond the boundaries of the law, the president is undermining the institution of the presidency itself and risks becoming complicit in potential wrongdoing, including criminal offences.

Stefanou reiterates that Christodoulides should have dismissed the director of his office, abolished the body chaired by the First Lady, made public the names of donors and requested immediate action by the relevant institutions.

“Unfortunately, your stance confirms that you are simply recycling old practices of avoiding political responsibility, covering up scandals and perpetuating impunity,” Stefanou says.

He concludes by stating that if the president truly wishes to leave office “with clean hands”, as he has previously claimed, he still has the opportunity to do so. “The choice is yours,” Stefanou writes. “Confrontation with corruption or alignment with it?”