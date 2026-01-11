Two people were injured early on Sunday in a serious road crash involving a vehicle that caught fire on the Limassol–Nicosia motorway near Mosfiloti, police said.
According to police, the accident occurred at around 2.20am when a 31-year-old driver, under circumstances still under investigation, lost control of his vehicle near Mosfiloti. The car struck the road barriers on both sides of the motorway before coming to a stop in the right-hand lane.
The driver exited the vehicle, switched on the hazard lights and moved to the central reservation between the two carriageways.
Shortly afterwards, a car travelling in the right lane, driven by a 20-year-old with another 20-year-old as a passenger, collided with the stationary vehicle.
The impact caused the second car to burst into flames, with the vehicle engulfed and completely destroyed by the fire.
Both 20-year-olds sustained minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Nicosia General Hospital, where they received first aid.
Police said breathalyser tests carried out on both drivers returned negative results.
Click here to change your cookie preferences