Two people were injured early on Sunday in a serious road crash involving a vehicle that caught fire on the Limassol–Nicosia motorway near Mosfiloti, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 2.20am when a 31-year-old driver, under circumstances still under investigation, lost control of his vehicle near Mosfiloti. The car struck the road barriers on both sides of the motorway before coming to a stop in the right-hand lane.

The driver exited the vehicle, switched on the hazard lights and moved to the central reservation between the two carriageways.

Shortly afterwards, a car travelling in the right lane, driven by a 20-year-old with another 20-year-old as a passenger, collided with the stationary vehicle.

The impact caused the second car to burst into flames, with the vehicle engulfed and completely destroyed by the fire.

Both 20-year-olds sustained minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Nicosia General Hospital, where they received first aid.

Police said breathalyser tests carried out on both drivers returned negative results.