The resignation of President Nikos Christodoulides’ chief of staff and brother-in-law, Charalambos Charalambous, was a necessary response to the video accusing him and others of corruption, Disy president Annita Demetriou said on Monday.

Demetriou called for the creation of a “coherent action plan”, assuring that those involved take responsibility proving to the public that the accusations of illegal financing and investments were investigated thoroughly.

“[The Attorney General] must examine ex officio everything mentioned in the video for possible violations of laws and established procedures,” she said.

She emphasised the need to ensure that the allegations would not be concealed and that lingering suspicions of corruption and collusion were fully investigated.

“[The plan must include policies] which on the one hand convince people that there is no cover-up but full cooperation, and on the other hand, dispel any suspicion of corruption and collusion,” she said.

Charalambou’s resignation followed the leak of a video accusing him, former energy minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis and the President of campaign finance lawbreaking, which spread on social media last week.

Christodoulides on Monday emphasised Charalambous’ resignation was “not an act due to pressure or guilt”, but an “an act of self-confidence and trust”, insisting on the latter’s innocence.