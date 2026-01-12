President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday said the resignation of his chief of staff Charalambos Charalambous is “an act of self-confidence”.

Charalambous had resigned after a video alleging campaign finance lawbreaking on the part of him, Christodoulides, and former minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis was widely shared on social media, but Christodoulides was keen to maintain his now former chief of staff’s innocence.

“Charalambous’ act is not an act due to pressure or guilt. It is an act of self-confidence and trust,” he told reporters in Limassol.

He was then asked whether he intends to publish a list of donors to him, and answered that “there is absolutely no problem with publishing it on the basis of the relevant legislation”.

“I will not do anything illegal. On the basis of the relevant legislation, I am ready, with open papers, and, above all, clean hands,” he said.

He later returned to his position that the publishing of the video had been an act of “hybrid warfare” against Cyprus, saying that “we were informed about this issue by the European Union” in advance of the island undertaking the Council of the EU’s rotating presidency.

“It is a matter which is handled by the republic’s competent services and the executive branch does not intervene in the investigations which are underway,” he said.

Asked if his government had been “shaken” by the video and the related fallout, he said that “it is possible that some people are aiming in this direction”.

“I repeat, I am here, I am publicly taking a position. I have nothing to fear,” he said.

He also fired back at Cyprus’ political parties, many of which have offered sharp criticism for him and his government in light of the publication of the video.

“My message to the political parties is that I am very afraid that the reaction to this situation, the results of the reaction that we see, we will see, and I say we will see, not that they will see, but we will all see. I am very afraid, over the results of the parliamentary elections that we will have in a few months,” he said.

He added that he has “absolute respect” for Cyprus’ political parties, and that they are “free to do whatever they want”, but that “the government and I are accountable to the Cypriot people”.

The next parliamentary elections will take place on May 24.