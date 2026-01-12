The police are investigating the video which alleges campaign finance lawbreaking on the part of President Nikos Christodoulides and a number of his close associates as a “hybrid” attack on Cyprus, the legal service said on Monday.

It said that attorney-general George Savvides and his assistant Savvas Angelides had held a meeting with police chief Themistos Arnaoutis on Monday morning, and that they had been informed “of the progress of the investigations regarding the controversial video”.

“Upon instructions from the leadership of the legal service, the police’s investigative team is examining both the issue of hybrid activity against the Republic of Cyprus and the content of the video in terms of the possible commission of criminal offences,” it said.

Meanwhile, police spokesman Vyronas Vyronos told the Cyprus News Agency that at present, the video is being investigated “to determine its authenticity” as well as “the interventions which may have occurred, the account on which it was posted, the authenticity of the account, … where it was uploaded, and how it was posted”.

He added that the police now have in their hands statements made to them by former minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis and Christodoulides’ now former chief of staff Charalambos Charalambous, both of whom featured heavily in the video, and that they expect other statements to be taken.

“This is a very serious case, it requires investigation and examination, and we cannot comment publicly on the contents of the statements, nor on what exactly is happening in the investigation. When we can give a clearer picture, because there is public interest, we will give it,” he said.

He added that making further comment at this state “carries the risk of either turning the spotlight elsewhere or creating a problem for us in the investigation”.