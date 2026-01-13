Police on Tuesday called on drivers to be particularly careful on the roads due to the overall adverse weather conditions in the inland areas and in the higher mountains.

“Due to heavy rainfall on the Limassol – Paphos motorway and the Pissouri – Avdimou – Paramali area, drivers are urged to be particularly careful, drive at low speeds and keep a safe distance from vehicles in front,” the police wrote in a post on X.

In addition to the Limassol and Paphos region, the police issued a warning for the Troodos area, warning that several roads including the Platron – Troodos, Karavouna and Prodromos – Troodos road network, as well as the roads connecting Palaichori – Agros, Farmakas – Odos, Fterikoudio – Alona – Platanistasa, Alona – Polystypos, Polystypos – Lagouderos and Lagouderos – Chantria are currently only accessible for vehicles equipped with snow chains or all-wheel drive.