Two suspects handed over by the British Bases and are expected to appear before the Limassol district court on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a 36-year-old man in December.

The suspects are two brothers, aged 30 and 23, who were located by British Bases Police in the Ormidia sea area on January 3.

With assistance from the port and maritime police, the boat they were on was stopped and the two men were arrested.

On Tuesday, British Bases authorities handed the suspects over to Limassol police, and interrogations are now ongoing.

The attempted murder occurred at around 7pm on December 20, on Anexartisias Street, while the victim was sitting at a café.

Under circumstances still under investigation, a group of individuals initially attacked him using taser-like devices before one of them injured him with a sharp object.

The 36-year-old was taken by ambulance to a private hospital in Limassol, where doctors said he had sustained a wound to his left shoulder blade.