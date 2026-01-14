Bentley Motors and Steinway & Sons today announce a unique collaboration that brings together motoring and music in a celebration of craftsmanship, design and innovation at the very highest level. Revealed at an exclusive event in Hamburg, Germany, a special Bentley Flying Spur Speed and a striking new limited edition line of Steinway grand pianos, are the culmination of a partnership between these two world-famous brands.

Uniting two leading names in the world of luxury, Bentley partners with pioneering piano manufacturer Steinway & Sons to showcase a long and shared tradition of excellence in craftsmanship, precision, individuality and timeless design.

Unveiled for the first time at Steinway’s famous factory in Hamburg, Bentley’s Flying Spur Speed sedan – powered by its Ultra Performance Hybrid V8 – is finished in Arctic White with a Piano Black veneer interior, a lyrical design pairing that mirrors Steinway’s striking new Ultra Black and Ultra White limited edition grand pianos. The collaboration is a celebration of monochrome – a palette favoured by customers of both brands – and a reminder that in the world of luxury, less is more.

As contemporary interpretations of Steinway’s legendary grand pianos, each limited-edition series consists of just 18 Model B Concert Grands and 8 Model D Concert Grands. Produced entirely in Hamburg, these rare editions embody Steinway’s dedication to precision, innovation and design with a contemporary edge, appealing to both musicians and collectors who value exceptional artistry.

The collaboration between Bentley and Steinway extends beyond design, with both brands sharing expertise in woodworking and veneering, following recent visits to one another’s factories. This exchange of knowledge highlights how each applies technology and craftsmanship to create pieces designed to last for generations – whether in the concert hall or on the open road.

“Our collaboration with Steinway & Sons is a meeting of worlds, where craftsmanship connects music and motion,” commented Wayne Bruce, Chief Communications and D&I Officer. “The Flying Spur Speed, paired with Steinway’s Ultra Black and Ultra White editions, represents a dialogue between two distinguished names, creating objects of rarity and enduring beauty.”

Guido Zimmermann, President of Steinway & Sons Europe, for his part, highlighted the opportunity for the brand to celebrate its distinguished past, while expressing innovation. “The Ultra Black and Ultra White editions embody Steinway’s ability to honour our heritage while exploring new expressions of design. These pianos are not only instruments of the highest musical quality but also works of art, created for those who value craftsmanship, individuality, and timeless beauty,” he said.

Following the reveal in Hamburg, the black-and-white trio – the Bentley Flying Spur Speed and two Ultra Black and Ultra White Steinway grand pianos – will tour Europe for a series of concerts for the brand’s shared customers.