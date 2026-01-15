Skies on Thursday will be clear, with temperatures reaching 15C inland, 17C along the coast and 6C in the highest mountains, where snow has reached 30cm.

Winds will be a gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Thursday night will be clear, with a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 2 to 3 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 4C inland, 7C along the coast and 2C in the highest mountains, where frost will form.

Friday will start off clear, but clouds forming in the afternoon will yield isolated showers, mainly in the mountains. Rainy weather will continue into the weekend, with snow or sleet expected on Troodos.

Temperatures on Friday will remain stable, however there will be a noticeable drop below the seasonal average over the weekend.