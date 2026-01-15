The captain and crew of MV Cymona Eagle, managed by Athens-based Alassia NewShips Management Inc, have been commended for their “exceptional seamanship” and “outstanding efforts” after rescuing a lone rower, Jari Saario, from a sinking craft in the South Atlantic over the weekend.

The rescue unfolded late on Friday night, while the vessel was en route across the South Atlantic, when the crew received a distress call from MRCC Cape Town.

After informing the vessel’s owners and its charterers, Quadra Commodities, Cymona Eagle “positively responded and altered course toward the reported position”.

The vessel arrived at the distress location shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Despite rough weather and challenging conditions, the crew “expertly came alongside the life raft and successfully brought the survivor safely onboard”, where Saario received immediate medical attention.

Throughout the operation, the company said it remained in close communication with its crew, medical personnel and the relevant authorities, describing the response as “a testament to coordination, professionalism, and dedication in action”.

At the same time, the Cyprus Union of Shipowners (CUS) publicly praised the rescue, congratulating its member Alassia NewShips Management Inc and the entire MV Cymona Eagle crew for what it described as an “extraordinary rescue”.

“Saving a life under such challenging conditions is a remarkable achievement and a true testament to their professionalism, skill, and teamwork,” the union said, adding “Well done to everyone involved!”

While noting that most seafarers are fortunate not to encounter such emergencies often, the company stressed that “thanks to regular training and preparedness, our team was ready when every second counted”.

It added that it was “deeply grateful for the quick thinking and courageous actions of the Cymona Eagle crew”, while also acknowledging “the invaluable support provided by our charterers and the relevant authorities”.

The vessel proceeded to the nearest port, where Saario was due to disembark.

Until then, the company said it would “safeguard his privacy and wellbeing as if he were one of our own”.

“As always,” it added, “our focus remains on the safety and health for all persons onboard our vessels.”