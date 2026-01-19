Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said sustained efforts are under way to ensure the National Guard remains on a continuous path of development, modernisation and strengthening, so it can effectively fulfill its mission and respond to modern demands and challenges.

In an interview published on Sunday in Phileleftheros, Palmas referred to the strengthening of the National Guard’s armaments programmes through Cyprus’ intergovernmental agreements with the United States and Israel, as well as through the country’s participation in the EU’s Safe programme.

Regarding Cyprus’ participation in Safe, which earmarks €1.2 billion for the Republic, Palmas said that for a small EU member state such as Cyprus the programme can provide a substantial boost to defence capabilities.

He said it offers access to funding to cover operational needs and enables participation in joint European procurements.

Beyond improving security of supply, he added, Safe also contributes to strengthening the involvement of the domestic defence industry in European cooperative schemes. “Participation in the Safe programme brings significant benefits at a political level,” the minister said.

Palmas also said that a visit by a delegation from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) is expected in the near future, aimed at providing further information on the excess defence articles (EDA) and foreign military sales (FMS) programmes.

“As the defence ministry, we have examined options within the framework of the FMS and EDA programmes and we are in contact with the US authorities, with the aim of promoting further consultations and evaluating specific programmes in line with our needs and strategic priorities,” he said.

Asked about the role of the Cypriot defence industry in strengthening the country’s defence capabilities, Palmas said it was important and multi-faceted.

Beyond covering needs in specific sectors, he noted, it enhances national autonomy and resilience by reducing dependence on external suppliers.

Referring to his recent visit to Israel, the defence minister said he and his Israeli counterpart discussed issues relating to bilateral cooperation in defence and security.

He stressed that any procurement under armaments programmes is continuously assessed by the competent departments, taking into account prevailing conditions, operational requirements, financial capacity and the priorities of the armed forces.

“As the defence ministry, we take every necessary measure to ensure that the National Guard – the main defender of the independence and territorial integrity of the Republic – is adequately equipped and strengthens its defensive capability and deterrent power,” Palmas said.

He added that the armaments programmes implemented by Cyprus, are not directed against anyone. “They are aimed exclusively at strengthening the country’s deterrent power and safeguarding peace, national sovereignty and the security of its citizens,” he said.

Palmas also noted that particularly over the past decade Cyprus has concluded a series of bilateral, trilateral and multilateral partnerships with friendly countries.

These, he said, support the exchange of expertise, access to modern defence equipment and the development of joint programmes addressing contemporary security challenges, while at the same time expanding military training opportunities and enhancing operational interoperability.