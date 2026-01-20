Three passengers were arrested on Monday at Larnaca airport, after large quantities of duty free tobacco were found in their luggage, the customs department announced on Tuesday.

The passengers were set to depart for the UK, when a tip off prompted customs agents to search their luggage, finding a total of 210 cartons of 200 duty free cigarettes each – 70 cartons in each individual’s luggage.

The three passengers were arrested and their luggage and its contents confiscated.

They were later released after an out-of-court settlement of €4,200 each – €12,600 in total.