After the violence in Larnaca on Saturday, everyone remembered the existence of organised crime and the threat it poses to society, but nothing is ever done to tackle it. It produces a wealth of empty promises and platitudes from politicians about their determination to eliminate it, but everything is forgotten once things calm down – until the next time.

The murder of Stavros Demosthenous, who was shot dead in his car in Limassol, shook the authorities out of their complacency for a few weeks but after some arrests they returned to their traditional ways. The weekend’s scuffles in Larnaca, during which shots were fired and there were clashes involving the use of axes, reminded people that organised crime was rampant and they demanded explanations from the authorities.

On Sunday there was a country-wide operation by the Aliens’ and Migration Service to find and detain people that were in Cyprus illegally, new Justice and Public Order Minister Costas Fitiris anounced. More than 30 illegal migrants were arrested and actions for their immediate deportation were taken, he said. Palestinians and Syrians were reportedly involved in the clashes in Larnaca so the migration service went after foreign nationals.

The ministry and the government “fully understood the concerns and fears of society, relating to the daily safety of citizens,” Fitiris said, before underlining his “commitment to the clampdown on organised crime, regardless of its origin, form or structure.” In Cyprus, “local or foreign criminal organisations must and will be confronted with every possible means, within the law,” he added, upholding the tradition for big words that every justice minister resorts to when there is a surge in crime.

If we have learnt something over the years, it is that nothing effective is ever done. We can only speculate as to why this is the case. The police force might not have the training and resources to tackle organised crime. For example, they are still waiting for the law that would allow the recording of telephone conversations and permit the use of recordings as evidence in court to be approved. It was tabled nine years ago and, while its implementation would not eliminate organised crime, it would assist the fight against crime. Police might be corrupt. Also, the smallness of Cyprus makes it easier for criminals to threaten police and their families, not to mention judges.

In short, clamping down on organised crime is easier said than done. The police command should start being proactive. It should set up a special unit of specially trained officers (preferably trained abroad), IT professionals and accountants who could follow the money trail. They should also push for the approval of the surveillance bill. And this unit should be given time and resources to carry out investigations and get results, because nothing will be achieved overnight and through operations to catch illegal migrants. If the authorities are to have any success in fighting organised crime, they have to be in it for the long haul, with a carefully prepared action plan.