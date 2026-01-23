House education committee president Pavlos Mylonas and members visited Lakatamia’s 3rd primary school on Friday to inspect the building’s condition, following a letter from the school’s parents’ association.

The letter highlighted that the school, built in the mid-1980s, has not undergone any renovations since its construction.

It raised concerns about the multi-purpose hall being used simultaneously for events and classes, the lack of an elevator, general building maintenance, the replacement of the fence along the linear park, and the need for work in the schoolyard.

Mylonas acknowledged the building’s age and the limitations of its event hall, explaining that gymnastics and other activities cannot take place during class hours because the space also serves as a classroom.

He also noted that several students have mobility difficulties, and despite the school having an upper floor, it lacks an elevator.

Praising the teachers, he mentioned that the school has received multiple awards in recognition of their work.

According to Mylonas, the ministry’s technical services had not received an elevator request, though the school’s tax office promised to submit one soon, citing available funds.

In 15 days, he added, the education ministry’s technical services will issue a report on approved projects and timelines.

The school’s parents’ association president Panitsa Hadjiarapi, said she has sought school renovations in writing and verbally for three years, as none have occurred since the 1986 build.

“We’ve reached the point of begging for rain only after 1.05pm because whenever it rains here it floods,” she said.

“They mock us with renovation promises and do nothing. Only in the last one to one-and-a-half months have they done fake jobs, just painting to make the school prettier.”

Regarding the cost of the required improvements, Hatziarapi estimated that the necessary renovations, including roofing and insulation works, would amount to around €400,000.