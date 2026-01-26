The right to a widow’s pension is inextricably linked to the person entitled to it and cannot be transferred to their heirs, the Supreme Constitutional Court ruled on Monday.

Announcing the decision, the Law Office said the court dismissed an appeal in which the appellant had requested social insurance services paid him a pension after his wife died, as he was not eligible for the benefit.

He then appealed the decision at the administrative court, however he died in the meantime. The administrator and heir of the property then requested that his name replace that of the deceased.

The administrative court ruled that the case closed with the death of the appellant.

This ruling was appealed by the administrator of the property, however the Supreme Constitutional Court upheld the decision and dismissed the appeal.