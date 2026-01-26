National Bank of Greece Cyprus took part in the 13th Banking Payments and Fintech Forum and Expo, contributing to discussions on the future direction of the banking sector and the challenges and opportunities expected to shape the industry from 2026 onwards.

The conference focused on key banking trends, regulatory challenges, and paths to sustainable growth and profitability in the years ahead.

During a fireside chat titled Banking in Cyprus a sector in transition and the role of National Bank of Greece Cyprus, chief executive George Agioutantis said the Cypriot banking market is undergoing a period of substantial transformation.

He said this transition requires a careful balance between innovation, regulatory compliance, and traditional banking values.

He emphasised that although the regulatory framework is becoming increasingly complex, it acts as a foundation of stability and trust within the financial system.

He added that technology is accelerating customer service while preserving the human dimension of banking relationships.

“Banking, at the end of the day, is about trust,” he said.

“Meaningful relationships with customers form the basis for long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships,” he added.

Agioutantis also outlined the bank’s strategic priorities in Cyprus, including further expansion and its ambition to become the bank of first choice for Cypriot entrepreneurs.

He said the bank aims to provide strategic guidance and act as a reliable partner in complex transactions.

He highlighted the importance of cross-border transactions, noting that National Bank of Greece Cyprus leverages its role as the group’s international hub.

This positioning allows the bank to deliver secure, efficient and structured solutions to businesses with international operations.

Operations Division Manager Maria Kiteou also participated in discussions on how banks are evolving their operations to combine efficiency, service quality, and digital innovation.

She took part in a panel discussion on transforming banking operations for efficiency and growth.

The panel explored shifting customer expectations, particularly among younger generations who experience banking primarily through digital applications and products.

These customers place greater emphasis on speed, convenience, and lower costs, the discussion heard.

At the same time, speakers stressed the need for a hybrid banking model that retains the human element and physical branch network for customers who require it.

The importance of long-term customer relationships and strengthening staff capabilities through reskilling and upskilling was also underlined.

The participation of National Bank of Greece Cyprus in the forum reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing dialogue on the future of banking.

The bank said innovation and digital transformation must advance alongside the enduring principles that define the bank-customer relationship, with trust remaining at the core of every transaction.