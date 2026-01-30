Around 13.6kg of TNT have disappeared from a National Guard firing range near Kalo Chorio in the Larnaca district, prompting an immediate investigation, the defence ministry confirmed on Friday.

The explosives, used during an engineer training exercise, were discovered missing on Thursday after trainees attempted a controlled detonation.

The missing material consists of two explosive devices used for missile destruction, containing a total of 30 pounds (13.6kg) of TNT.

Defence ministry spokesman Christos Pieris said the explosives were placed at the site for a scheduled detonation at around 2pm as part of an engineer training exercise, but the blast did not occur.

Under safety protocols, personnel waited for an hour before approaching the area.

When they reached the site at around 3pm, the explosives were no longer there.

The chiefs of the police and security services were immediately informed, the area was sealed off and joint investigations began, with statements now being taken at CID headquarters as inquiries focus on the possibility of removal and theft.

Initial checks with a drone and a subsequent site inspection failed to locate the devices, raising concerns over their location.

National Guard chief Emmanuel Theodorou visited the range to monitor the inquiry on Friday.

An exercise planned for Friday at the firing range was postponed as authorities secured the area and collected evidence.

Earlier reports suggested the explosives may have been used in the exercise but went unrecorded.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, the defence ministry clarified that the possibility of unaccounted detonation has been dismissed, and the case is now being treated as a potential theft.

Pieris said “the trainees detonated, the mechanism did not work, and after following all security protocols, they found the explosives were missing. The area has been secured and investigations began immediately.”

The ministry emphasised that the quantity involved is limited but serious.