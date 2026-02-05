Security services have now rescued all 166 worshippers who were kidnapped by gunmen during attacks on two churches in northern Nigeria last month, a Christian group said on Thursday.

The Christian Association of Nigeria credited the power of prayer and the military for the success of the operations in Kaduna state, but did not go into details on how the churchgoers were freed or when.

The military, the police and the local government in Kaduna did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CAN, which represents congregations across Nigeria, said gunmen stormed the churches on January 18, seized 177 worshippers and dragged them into nearby forests. Eleven escaped, leaving 166 missing, it said.

It was the latest in a series of reported attacks and abductions in the north that have drawn the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has accused Nigeria’s government of failing to protect Christians – a charge Abuja denies.

US forces struck what they described as terrorist targets in northwest Nigeria on December 25.

There have been conflicting accounts of the churchgoers’ fate. Police initially said no kidnapping took place, then said on Monday 80 of those listed as abducted had fled to nearby villages during the raid and since returned to their homes.

The police and CAN often offer different figures and accounts on church kidnappings.

On Thursday, the Rev John Hayab, head of CAN’s northern chapter, said he could confirm that all the churchgoers had now been freed “after all the drama and disagreements”, referring to the police’s initial denial of the kidnapping.

“What we know is that they have been rescued. Nobody asked us to gather any money, and nobody collected a penny from us,” he said. “Of course, the bandits still have their demands, but we did not have any amount to give them.”

CAN’s leader in Kaduna, the Rev. Caleb Ma’aji, also said the churchgoers had been released and that he had just returned from the government house in Kaduna where the governor was set to receive them.

“The stage is set for them to be brought … His Excellency will meet with them. This is a result of the prayers we have offered,” he said.

The Nigerian authorities say they are cooperating with Washington to improve security and have denied there is systematic persecution of Christians.