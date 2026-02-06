A 44-year-old man, identified as Igor Tkachev, died in an accident on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway on Tuesday night, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 1am when he was travelling towards Larnaca, when his motorcycle overturned and hit the railing.

The 44-year-old was thrown off his motorcycle into the left safety lane, where he was hit by a car.

Police and an ambulance arrived at the scene shortly after.

The man was taken to Nicosia general hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.