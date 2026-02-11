Safe Bulkers companies were ranked among the world’s leading port state control (PSC) performers in the latest assessment by RISK4SEA, reinforcing the Cypriot-linked group’s safety record in international shipping.

The sixth edition of Top PSC Performers (January 2026), published alongside the “PSC Resilient 50” initiative, lists the 50 ship managers worldwide with excellent inspection performance and zero detentions.

Within that framework, Safety Management Overseas S.A. and Safe Bulkers Management Ltd., part of the group led by Poly V. Hadjiioannou, achieved the highest overall score in their respective ship categories, confirming zero ship detentions and consistent superiority in PSC performance.

The evaluation is based on 36 months of verifiable inspection data, covering a complex global inspection environment, which gives the distinction added credibility.

According to the company, the result stems from the upgraded Integrated Management System, designed to strengthen safety governance, risk management and continuous improvement across the fleet.

The system’s maturity was also formally acknowledged in October 2025, when it received the Excellence DryBMS Standards Accreditation, sealing the group’s strategic investment in high safety and operational reliability standards.