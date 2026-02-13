Snow may fall on the Troodos mountains on Friday afternoon, with rain and clouds expected in lower ground.

Additionally, the occasional storm is expected in some parts of the island, with hailstones likely.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 19 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, more storms are expected, with more snow or sleet possible in the mountains.

Temperatures are set to fall to eight degrees Celsius inland, 12 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and four degrees Celsius in the mountains.

More storms are forecast for Saturday, though they are set to subside by Sunday, when clearer skies are expected, with temperatures rising over the coming days.