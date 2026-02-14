Members of the national guard completed training for the technical and tactical use of weapon systems on ‘maritime targets’ at Kiti shooting range on Saturday, in an atmosphere that chief Lieutenant General Emmanuel Theodorou described as excellently organised.

“During the visit to the firing range, the excellent organisation and high level of training of the personnel in the technical and tactical use of weapon systems were observed,” Theodorou said.

During the firing, the participants were trained in the procedures of tactical and technical artillery fire direction, coordination of supporting fire and targeting.

In addition, the soldiers underwent training in cooperation procedures to strengthen interoperability and the national guard’s combat readiness.

Εarlier this month, 13.6kg of TNT went missing from one of the national guard’s firing ranges in Kalo Chorio during an exercise.

Drone footage taken nearby showed the 13.6 kilograms of TNT in place shortly before it was reported missing, its whereabouts, however, remain unknown.

The defence ministry has said that the quantity of TNT which has gone missing “poses great risk to human lives” if detonated, while its report into the incident is expected this week.