President Nikos Christodoulides welcomed young athletes from New York’s Eleftheria Pancyprian football team at the presidential palace on Wednesday, highlighting their visit as a crucial connection between Cyprus and its diaspora.

The teenagers, aged 14 to 17 and mainly second and third-generation expatriates, are visiting the island for the first time.

They shared their itinerary, which includes a tour of Kourion, a visit to the Green Line, and friendly football matches with local teams.

Christodoulides shared moments about his student days in New York and inquired about current life in the city.