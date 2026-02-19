Eurobank underscored that shipping finance is entering a decisive transition phase during its participation in the 9th Annual Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum in Limassol, which took place earlier this week.

The 9th Annual Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum, held with the support of Eurobank, brought to the fore new trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the international shipping market.

Eurobank participated actively in this year’s Ship Finance Forum, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to the shipping sector and presenting documented positions on the evolving conditions in international shipping finance.

Against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, intensifying regulatory requirements and accelerating energy transition, the conference served as a meeting point for leading executives from shipping, the banking community and the capital markets.

The objective of the conference was to highlight the strategic role of Cyprus as a shipping, energy and logistics hub, as well as a credible investment destination.

Participants exchanged views on developments in international financial and capital markets, geopolitical and regulatory shifts, and issues relating to the technical and commercial management of fleets, while also underlining the comparative advantages of Cyprus as a competitive shipping centre.

During the panel discussion entitled Capital at Sea The State of Ship Finance, Aris Patounas, Head of Shipping at Eurobank, analysed the changing nature of the financing landscape in shipping.

“The market is becoming more complex and multi-layered,” Patounas said.

“Decarbonisation is no longer merely a strategic objective, but enriches options and directly shapes financing criteria, pricing and investment decisions,” he added.

He also referred to the impact of the increased cost of capital, structural changes in the global fleet and the technological transition.

In this context, he stressed that the successful financing of shipping in the future will depend on access to capital, strong performance on ESG criteria, and above all on the adaptability of businesses and financial institutions.

“The banking system has demonstrated its ability to adapt to new regulatory requirements, technological developments including artificial intelligence applications, and the changing needs of clients in a constantly evolving environment,” Patounas said.

Emphasising that a client-centric philosophy lies in the bank’s DNA, he underlined that Eurobank stands consistently alongside its clients, offering flexibility, transparency and sustainable financing in a market transitioning towards a model focused on quality, compliance and long-term resilience.

The forum was organised under the auspices of the Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry and was held in the presence of Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, confirming the institutional and strategic character of the event.

The discussions underscored that shipping funding is on a transition path, shaped by decarbonisation, regulatory evolution and technological change.

Eurobank’s participation reflected its intention to remain actively engaged in supporting the sector as it navigates a more demanding and sustainability-driven global environment.