Online shopping activity in Cyprus rose sharply in 2025, with orders on the marketplace Skroutz increasing by 83 per cent year-on-year to roughly half a million, while the number of local users grew by 72 per cent, according to the company’s annual review.

The data, released on Thursday, indicate rising consumer confidence in cross-border e-commerce, with Cypriot businesses also expanding sales abroad, as 83 per cent of users served were located in Greece.

Shopping behaviour showed technology and fashion leading interest. Mobile phones ranked as the most searched item, followed by sneakers and athletic shoes.

In terms of completed orders, the most popular categories were sneakers, men’s fragrances, nutritional supplements, mobile phone cases and women’s fragrances.

The average order value reached €78, up 4 per cent, while the typical Cypriot user placed almost two purchases per month.

More than half of transactions, 54 per cent, were made through the mobile application.

Cards remained the dominant payment method at 90 per cent of transactions, with Revolut accounting for 8 per cent.

Logistics infrastructure expanded during the year as Skroutz Last Mile (SLM) Cyprus began operating, handling 93 per cent of orders on the island.

At the same time, consumers increasingly used parcel lockers. Skroutz Points, introduced in September 2025, already accounted for 27 per cent of deliveries in early 2026.

The network currently includes 36 points and 95 lockers, with plans to expand to 100 locations to improve geographical coverage and flexibility for users.