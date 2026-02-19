An evening of elegance, dialogue and musical colour awaits audiences at the Cyprus Wine Museum this Friday as the Cyprus Baroque Trio presents The Joy of Baroque. Get ready for an intimate chamber concert celebrating the expressive richness of the Baroque era.

Taking place in the atmospheric setting of the museum in Erimi village, the concert invites listeners to experience the warmth, refinement and emotional depth of baroque music in close proximity to the performers.

The Cyprus Baroque Trio, Birgitta Birchall (harpsichord), Florian Rabe (flute) and Klaus Storm (oboe), presents a programme that highlights musical dialogue and contrast. Works by Johann Christian Bach and Georg Philipp Telemann radiate energy and brilliance, while the profound lyricism of JS Bach and Arcangelo Corelli reveals the intimate soul of the period.

A special highlight of the evening is Benjamin Britten’s Pan from Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, performed as a solo oboe work. This reflective modern interlude offers a striking contrast, casting the surrounding baroque repertoire in a fresh and revealing light.

The second half continues with music by Domenico Scarlatti, Corelli, Jakob Friedrich Kleinknecht and Telemann, showcasing the elegance, playfulness and emotional variety that make baroque music enduringly joyful.

Co-hosted by CIWOT (Cyprus International Women of Today), the artists are donating their share of the proceeds to CIWOT, which will support Room of Hope, a charity providing holistic assistance to vulnerable individuals in Cyprus, particularly women rescued from human trafficking.

The Joy of Baroque

Chamber music concert by the Cyprus Baroque Trio. February 20. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi village, Limassol. €15. Tel: 25-873808. www.cypruswinemuseum.com