Flight safety risks prompted fresh warnings Friday as authorities urged the public to avoid kite flying and drone use near Larnaca airport during Green Monday celebrations, citing dangers to aircraft approaching and departing the runways.

Larnaca municipality, in a statement issued on Friday, said the traditional holiday custom poses a serious hazard in specific areas close to flight paths, including near the Halal Sultan Tekke complex, Mackenzie and Pervolia beach.

“Flying kites and using drones in aircraft approach zones may pose a serious risk to flight safety,” the municipality insisted, appealing for public cooperation to prevent incidents.

The warning was echoed by the civil aviation department, which called on holidaymakers to refrain from operating kites or unmanned aerial systems near airports.

The department said such activity could endanger flights and cause concern to flight crews, particularly during peak holiday movement.

The advisory also applies around Paphos airport, where similar risks exist during Green Monday festivities.

Authorities stressed that even small objects can have serious consequences if drawn into aircraft engines or struck by low-flying planes.

Both the municipality and aviation officials urged understanding and responsible behaviour, saying adherence to the guidance would help ensure a safe holiday for the public and uninterrupted air traffic operations.