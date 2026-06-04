Cyprus’ future investment priorities and the European Investment Bank’s (EIB) financing portfolio were discussed in Nicosia on Thursday during a meeting between Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and EIB vice-president Marek Mora.

According to a statement by the Finance Ministry, Keravnos met Mora during the EIB vice-president’s first official visit to Cyprus.

The visit comes in the context of the bank’s participation in the informal meeting of ministers responsible for cohesion policy, which is taking place in Nicosia.

Mora, a former deputy finance minister of the Czechia, succeeded Cypriot vice-president Kyriacos Kakouris in October 2025.

He now represents Cyprus and five other EU member states on the EIB’s management committee.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the close and long-standing cooperation between the EIB and the Republic of Cyprus.

They also reviewed existing financing programmes and the progress made in implementing development projects across the island.

At the same time, the discussion focused on the prospects and priorities of the EIB’s future investment portfolio in Cyprus, the ministry said.