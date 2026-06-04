easyCourier is significantly expanding its presence in Cyprus, marking a new growth trajectory for delivery and distribution services in the country.

With a strong emphasis on technology, flexibility and customer experience, the company is investing in smarter, faster and more user-friendly courier services across Cyprus.

This development marks a significant step for the logistics sector and follows the strategic investment by Vassos Eliades Ltd in Svelta Courier, which has now been rebranded as easyCourier and has become part of the easy family of brands.

The operation of easyCourier in Cyprus reflects a strategic evolution that combines the technological foundation and operational expertise developed by Svelta Courier with the international reach and brand recognition of easyGroup, the creator and owner of the easy family of brands.

The official launch of easyCourier took place at a special event attended by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the creator and owner of the easy family of brands.

During his visit, he toured the company’s facilities, met with delivery riders and staff, and officially welcomed easyCourier to the broader easy family.

Addressing attendees, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou said that the launch of easyCourier marks a new chapter for delivery and distribution services in Cyprus.

“Our goal is simple yet ambitious, to make deliveries faster, more reliable, and truly easy for the customer,” he said.

“Through easyCourier, we bring the philosophy and values of the easy family of brands, defined by functionality, efficiency, and consistency, to an industry integral to the daily lives of hundreds of individuals and businesses,” he added.

Meanwhile, Christis Plastiras, CEO of easyCourier, said that the transformation of Svelta Courier into easyCourier represents a defining milestone for the company and the start of a new growth path in Cyprus and Europe.

“With the strength and support of easyGroup, we can move faster, smarter, and more strategically, creating even greater value for our customers and partners,” he said.

“At the same time, we further strengthen courier services in Cyprus,” he added.

For his part, Vassos K. Eliades, General Director of Vassos Eliades Ltd, said that the collaboration with easyGroup is a strategic move with a clear focus on growth.

“The transformation of Svelta Courier into easyCourier reflects our vision to invest in services with growth potential, innovation, and real value for consumers and businesses,” he said.

“We are particularly proud that a Cypriot company has become part of the easy family of brands, creating new business opportunities for the delivery and logistics sector in Cyprus,” he added.

At the same time, the integration of Svelta Courier into easyGroup and its rebranding as easyCourier open new horizons, providing access to the strength and global recognition of an international brand with a presence across multiple service sectors and millions of consumers worldwide.

easyCourier also gains a significant competitive advantage, strengthening its capacity to invest in cutting-edge technology, optimise processes, enhance the customer experience, and deliver modern, intelligent services.

The transition is being implemented smoothly for customers and partners, with no changes to existing agreements or service levels, ensuring continuity and operational stability.

With a renewed identity, enhanced capabilities and a clear growth strategy, easyCourier aims to shape the next generation of courier services across Cyprus and Europe, combining local expertise and flexibility with the global reach of easyGroup.