Cyprus is steadily strengthening its position on the European technology map, with the country’s highly educated ICT workforce offering a strong foundation for its digital ambitions, CITEA director Matina Zisiadou said.

Writing on behalf of the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA), Zisiadou said that “the numbers speak for themselves”, referring to the latest Eurostat data for 2025, which showed that 96.4 per cent of Cyprus’ information and communication technologies workers hold a tertiary education degree.

She said this was “not just another positive statistical indicator”, but rather confirmation of “a conscious shift”, as Cyprus continues to invest in human capital, mature as a technology ecosystem and claim a stronger role as a regional innovation hub in areas such as the digital economy, artificial intelligence and international technology services.

However, Zisiadou also pointed to a serious challenge behind this progress, noting that women represent only 14.9 per cent of ICT workers in Cyprus.

This percentage, she said, “reminds us that no progress is real when women are still absent from technology”.

In this dynamic, but also demanding, environment, Zisiadou said CITEA plays a central role as the institutional representative of IT companies, acting as “a bridge between businesses, the state and academia” and as “a lever for substantial change”.

Through partnerships with government agencies, universities and other organisations, she explained that the association promotes digital skills and the link between education and the labour market, while also supporting efforts to attract investment and international companies.

At the same time, Zisiadou said CITEA is working to promote Cyprus as a regional technology hub, with particular emphasis placed on bridging the gap between education and the labour market.

She added that this remains a weakness which, “if not addressed, risks nullifying the competitive advantages that the country is already building”.

Moreover, Zisiadou said the technology sector, traditionally male-dominated, is gradually starting to change.

Women with technical training, strategic vision and leadership skills, she mentioned, are now claiming and occupying positions that were once considered male-dominated.

Faced with this changing reality, she said CITEA “is not content with just declarations”.

Through its Women in Tech Committee, Zisiadou explained that the association is developing specific actions aimed at strengthening the female presence in the sector, emphasising leadership models and creating an environment that encourages girls and women to pursue careers in technology.

She also referred to the institutionalisation of the Women in Tech Award, describing it as a distinction that rewards women who stand out for their innovation and contribution to the sector.

This, she added, helps increase the visibility of positive role models and contributes to shaping a more inclusive technological ecosystem.

Zisiadou said the Eurostat data is encouraging, as Cyprus has an educated workforce, a growing ecosystem and institutional bodies with a strategic vision.

What remains, she noted, is to translate these advantages into a comprehensive national strategy, one that will strengthen innovation, address inequalities and establish Cyprus as one of the most dynamic digital hubs in Europe.

Along this path, she concluded, CITEA is expected to remain a determining factor, both for the development of the technology sector and for a labour market that promotes the presence of women with equal pay.