Satellite operator Eutelsat and Cyprus-based Tototheo Global have signed a new partnership agreement aimed at expanding Low Earth Orbit (LEO) connectivity services across the maritime, enterprise and government sectors.

Under the agreement, Tototheo Global will provide Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO services to maritime customers around the world while also acting as a key partner for enterprise, civil and military government connectivity requirements in Greece and Cyprus.

The companies said the collaboration is intended to support resilient communications and mission-critical operations, where secure and dependable connectivity is essential.

Headquartered in Cyprus, Tototheo Global specialises in advanced connectivity and technology solutions for organisations operating in demanding environments across the maritime, enterprise and government sectors.

The company said the agreement with Eutelsat will strengthen its connectivity portfolio and enhance its ability to provide safe and resilient operations for customers.

With more than four decades of experience, Tototheo Global develops tailored solutions designed to improve performance and support long-term operational excellence.

Eva Bisgaard, president of Eutelsat’s Connectivity Business Unit, said the company sees Tototheo Global as a natural partner because of its technical expertise and long-standing experience in maritime communications.

“We are delighted to partner with Tototheo Global, whose deep expertise in maritime connectivity and strong technical capabilities make them a natural partner for bringing LEO connectivity to mission-critical applications,” Bisgaard said.

“With our OneWeb LEO services, we are enabling customers to strengthen network resilience and benefit from secure, low-latency connectivity in environments where dependable communications are essential,” she added.

Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, co-chief executive officer of Tototheo Global, said the company remains focused on delivering solutions that combine performance, flexibility and resilience.

“At Tototheo Global we are committed to delivering connectivity solutions that provide performance, flexibility, and resilience for our customers,” Theodosiou said.

“Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO services strengthen our ability to offer secure, low-latency connectivity, providing a critical capability for customers operating across the demanding maritime, enterprise, and government sectors,” she added.

The agreement expands Eutelsat’s presence in the region while reinforcing Cyprus’ role as a hub for advanced satellite connectivity services.

The partnership also underlines the growing importance of low-latency communications, network resilience, secure connectivity, maritime technology solutions and government communications infrastructure in an increasingly interconnected global economy.