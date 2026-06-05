Cyprus’ Industrial Turnover Index rose by 5.6 per cent in March 2026, reaching 144.7 units, according to figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

For the first three months of the year, the index recorded a cumulative increase of 2.8 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

The figures are calculated using 2021 as the base year, meaning the index measures monthly turnover changes in relation to the average monthly turnover recorded during that year.

The manufacturing sector was the main driver of March’s increase, with its index reaching 148.7 units, reflecting an annual rise of 8.2 per cent. For the period from January to March, manufacturing turnover was up 3 per cent year-on-year.

Within manufacturing, the strongest growth was recorded in the manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, excluding furniture, where turnover climbed 23.1 per cent in March and 21.5 per cent over the first quarter.

Rubber and plastic products also recorded a strong annual increase of 17.2 per cent in March, while turnover in this category was up 6.4 per cent for January to March.

At the same time, the manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products rose by 11.5 per cent in March and by 12.7 per cent over the three-month period.

Food products, beverages and tobacco products also supported the sector’s performance, with turnover increasing by 10.3 per cent in March and by 4.2 per cent in the first quarter.

Further gains were recorded in machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment, where turnover rose by 9.3 per cent in March and by 6.5 per cent in January to March.

The manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products increased by 6 per cent in March, although it remained down 1.8 per cent for the first quarter.

Furniture, other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment rose by 5 per cent in March, but still recorded a decline of 9 per cent over the January to March period.

Textiles, wearing apparel and leather products increased by 4.6 per cent in March and by 1 per cent in the first quarter, while paper and paper products and printing rose by 3 per cent in March, despite a 1.2 per cent drop over the three-month period.

However, not all manufacturing categories recorded growth. Turnover in refined petroleum products, chemicals, chemical products and pharmaceutical products and preparations fell by 3.7 per cent in March and by 2.7 per cent in the first quarter.

The steepest decline was recorded in electronic and optical products and electrical equipment, where turnover dropped by 10.2 per cent in March and by 16.6 per cent over the January to March period.

Outside manufacturing, the mining and quarrying sector reached 182.3 units, recording an annual increase of 11 per cent in March, while its first-quarter rise was more limited at 0.7 per cent.

Water supply and materials recovery also recorded strong growth, with the index reaching 141.1 units. The sector rose by 16 per cent in March and by 9.4 per cent during the first quarter.

More specifically, water collection, treatment and supply rose by 13 per cent in March and by 5.8 per cent in January to March, while materials recovery increased by 21.4 per cent in March and by 15.2 per cent over the same three-month period.

By contrast, electricity supply fell by 10.3 per cent in March, with the index standing at 122.7 units. For the first quarter, the sector recorded a marginal decline of 0.1 per cent.

The local market index reached 145.0 units, rising by 5.9 per cent in March and by 3.9 per cent in the January to March period.

Meanwhile, the export market index stood at 142.9 units, recording a 4 per cent annual increase in March, although it remained down 3.7 per cent for the first quarter.

Cystat said the industrial turnover index covers mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity supply, water supply and materials recovery, while it does not include sewerage, waste collection, treatment and disposal, and remediation activities.