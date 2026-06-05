Demetra Holdings Plc on Friday informed the investment community of its latest share buyback activity and provided a timeline for the release of its quarterly financial results.

According to the announcement, the board of directors is scheduled to convene on June 16, 2026, to examine the quarterly financial results of the group for the period ending March 31, 2026.

Following this meeting, the company intends to announce its performance figures on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, prior to the commencement of the trading session.

In a separate update regarding its capital management, the company reported that it had proceeded with the purchase of own shares at the session held on June 4, 2026.

The buyback was authorised by the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025, the company explained.

In addition, the firm carried out the repurchase programme through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

A total of 15,650 own shares were acquired by Demetra Holdings Plc during the session on June 4, 2026.

The shares were purchased at an average price of €1.697. The total volume of shares was accumulated through a series of smaller transactions throughout the day.

The first six transactions involved 800, 800, 4,200, 1,351, 3,649, and 100 shares respectively, all purchased at a price of €1.695.

A further 100 shares were acquired at a price of €1.695, followed by a purchase of 4,000 shares at the same price.

The final transaction consisted of 650 shares purchased at a price of €1.695, completing the day’s market operations.