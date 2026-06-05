Eurobank S.A. has updated its financial calendar for 2026, informing the investment community of revisions to key reporting and shareholder dates following an earlier announcement made on May 7, 2026.

According to the revised timetable, the ex dividend date has been moved to June 10, 2026, revised from the previously communicated June 8, 2026.

The dividend beneficiaries record date has been revised to June 11, 2026, compared with the earlier date of June 9, 2026.

The dividend payment starting date has been set for June 15, 2026, also adjusted from the previously announced June 12, 2026.

Looking further ahead, the bank will announce its first half 2026 financial results on July 30, 2026, followed by an analysts’ briefing.

The nine month 2026 results will be published on October 29, 2026, also accompanied by an analysts’ briefing.

Eurobank said that it reserves the right to change the announced dates, provided that timely notice is given to the investment community.

It also stated that the revised financial calendar remains subject to approvals required under applicable laws and regulations.