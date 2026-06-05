The Larnaca tourism board (Etap) won five awards at the Cyprus Tourism Awards, held this week, in recognition of its strategy for sustainable, innovative and quality tourism development in the district.

According to an announcement, Etap Larnaca received one platinum and four gold awards, covering initiatives linked to rural tourism, accessibility, culture, digital innovation and religious heritage.

The top platinum award was given for its work on the Beekeeping Villages of Mountainous Larnaca, a sustainable thematic tourism cluster involving nine mountain communities in the district.

Etap said the initiative aims to promote the area’s beekeeping tradition, while also strengthening local entrepreneurship, preserving cultural identity and supporting the sustainable development of the countryside.

The project is being implemented through cooperation with local communities, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the Honey Network, related businesses and the Troodos Network.

At the same time, a gold award was given to the Accessible Tourism in Larnaca Region initiative, which focuses on making the district a more friendly and accessible destination for all visitors, including people with disabilities.

Another gold distinction went to the Larnaca 360° Cultural Walk, an innovative digital cultural route that connects the city’s main attractions through an interactive browsing experience and virtual content.

Etap Larnaca was also awarded for the Larnaca Region Experiential Booking Platform, a new digital platform for booking experiences and activities.

According to the announcement, the platform helps enrich the tourism product, contributes to extending the tourist season and supports small local businesses.

Finally, a gold award was given to Larnaca Digital Religious Experiences, a series of digital religious and cultural experiences that showcase the region’s ecclesiastical and religious heritage through virtual tours, narratives and digital representations.

“These important distinctions are recognition of the long-standing efforts of Etap Larnaca to develop a modern, sustainable and authentic tourist destination, which strategically invests in innovation, digital technology, accessibility and the promotion of the region’s cultural and natural heritage,” the announcement said.