Limassol Greens officially inaugurated its integrated golf resort and residential development this week, 2026, marking a major milestone for one of Cyprus’ most ambitious tourism, lifestyle and investment projects.

The ceremony, held on June 3, celebrated the evolution of the development, which first opened its doors in October 2025 and has since begun establishing a new model of premium living and year-round hospitality on the island.

The project combines a championship 18-hole golf course, luxury residences, extensive landscaped green areas, lifestyle facilities and future wellness and dining amenities within a single destination.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by government officials, members of parliament, mayors, ambassadors, business leaders, partners, homeowners, clients and other distinguished guests.

President Nikos Christodoulides was represented at the event by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, highlighting the project’s significance for Cyprus’ tourism, development and investment sectors.

Designed as a year-round community, Limassol Greens seeks to integrate residential, leisure and lifestyle experiences within a natural environment.

At the heart of the development lies a championship-standard golf course built to international specifications and surrounded by carefully designed landscapes.

Premium villas and apartments, the Clubhouse and forthcoming phases of the project, including The Nest, dining and leisure venues, a central piazza and a world-class wellness centre with spa, are intended to create a destination for residents, visitors, golfers and investors.

Opening the ceremony, Limassol Greens chairman Platon Lanitis described the inauguration as both a milestone for the development and a contribution to Cyprus’ broader tourism and lifestyle proposition.

“It is with great pride and deep pleasure that I welcome you today to the official inauguration of Limassol Greens, an exceptional golf resort and residential development that stands as a milestone in Cyprus’s journey towards world-class leisure and lifestyle destinations,” Lanitis said.

He said the project combines “a championship-standard golf course, an iconic clubhouse, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and premium residential units” to create “a destination of enduring value.”

Lanitis also stressed the wider economic impact expected from the development.

“Limassol Greens is poised to make a meaningful contribution to the broader economy, strengthening tourism, reinforcing Cyprus’s international standing as a destination of quality and authenticity, and helping to reduce the seasonality that has long characterised our tourism offering,” he said.

Reflecting on the challenges faced during the development process, he emphasised the determination behind the project.

“This project represents far more than buildings, roads, green spaces, and residences,” Lanitis said.

“It represents trust, perseverance, and an unwavering belief in the future,” he added.

“We are here because there were people who believed in this project, even when conditions were at their most difficult,” Lanitis said.

Chief executive officer Demos Panayiotou focused on the long-term vision that gave rise to the development and its transformation into an international community rooted in Cypriot hospitality and identity.

“This occasion represents far more than the opening of a new development,” Panayiotou said.

“It represents the realisation of a vision that began many years ago, the vision of creating a truly integrated resort and residential community, one that brings together modern living, wellbeing, hospitality, nature, and recreation within a single destination,” he added.

Panayiotou said the project had never been conceived solely as a real estate venture.

“Our ambition was never simply to develop real estate,” he said.

“It was to create a place where people genuinely want to live, a vibrant, year-round community shaped around wellness, comfort, and meaningful experience,” Panayiotou added.

He said one of the defining features of the development was its ability to attract an international audience while preserving a strong Cypriot identity.

“What makes Limassol Greens genuinely distinctive is its character, the ability to draw people from around the world while remaining deeply rooted in the identity and hospitality of Cyprus,” Panayiotou said.

International architect Luciano Mazza also addressed the ceremony, reflecting on the inspiration behind the masterplan and the relationship between the development and its natural surroundings.

“The memory of when I stepped into the Limassol Greens land is still very vivid,” Mazza said.

“I remember embracing the landscape, evaluating the best views, listening to the elements,” he added.

“Soon, the shape of the buildings, the future landscape, the streets started to take form in my mind,” Mazza said.

He explained that the original vision centred on creating a sense of community, balance, serenity, security and belonging while incorporating the qualities associated with high-end hospitality.

“Through curated design, we harmonised the architectural language, carefully selected all the materials, and achieved a seamless integration with the landscape, blending the living experience with the surroundings,” Mazza said.

“Limassol Greens is living proof that a modern and successful lifestyle can be fulfilled with balance and serenity when the space we live in is crafted with care, attention to detail and sensibility,” he added.

In his address, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou described the project as “a landmark development that reflects the confidence of investors and entrepreneurs in Cyprus and in our country’s future.”

“It represents far more than the opening of a golf resort,” Ioannou said.

“It reflects a modern vision for Cyprus, one that combines high-quality tourism, sustainable development, innovation, sports, wellness and quality living,” he added.

The minister also highlighted the project’s importance for the wider region.

“Limassol Greens is already establishing itself as one of the most important integrated lifestyle developments in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Ioannou said.

As the only golf resort located within an urban environment in Cyprus, the development offers “a unique identity that further strengthens the international profile of Limassol and enriches the tourism and investment offering of our country,” he added.