A major tourism development in Pentakomo is moving through the licensing process, with The Rocks project expected to bring a luxury hotel, villas, apartments and a beach club to one of eastern Limassol’s most prominent coastal locations.

One of the largest investment projects currently proposed along the coastal zone between Limassol and Zygi, the development is under review by the relevant authorities and aims to reshape the wider Governor’s Beach area in the coming years.

Beyond the scale of the investment, attention is also being drawn to the proposed location of the project in one of the Republic of Cyprus’ most strategically important areas, where critical state and energy infrastructure coexist, including the Evangelos Florakis naval base at Mari.

The project, planned within the administrative boundaries of Pentakomo, concerns the seaside area known as Argaki tou Mavrou and is being promoted by DRL5COMOS Properties Ltd.

The company has already submitted the project’s environmental impact assessment study, prepared by consulting engineering firm P. Nikolaidis & Associates Ltd, to the competent state authorities.

The study has been put out for public consultation by the Environmental Authority, with members of the public, local authorities and other interested parties able to submit comments, opinions and suggestions until July 3, 2026.

The approval of the master plan is considered the first and most decisive step for the project to move ahead. Based on the preliminary timetable, the development is expected to become fully operational in 2029, bringing a new large-scale tourism project to eastern Limassol.

According to the plans, the development will include a luxury hotel, 26 villas, 73 apartments and a beach service area, while the existing buildings currently located on the site will be demolished.

These include the well-known Kalymnos fish tavern, an abandoned building, premises and facilities belonging to the Palm Beach – Kalymnos beach bar, as well as parts of the camping area.

The proposed project will cover a total coastal area of 34,714 square metres on Poseidonos Street, made up of two blocks.

Under the design, 3,871 square metres, or 12 per cent, will be allocated as public green space, while a further 2,456 square metres will be used for the creation of an internal road network.

This leaves a net development area of 28,387 square metres.

The project site is located 3.6 kilometres southeast of the traditional core of Pentakomo and 3.1 kilometres from the Evangelos Florakis naval base in Mari.

It is also adjacent to the existing community camping area, with access to the development expected to be controlled through a central entrance and exit gate on the northern side of the plot.

At the centre of the master plan is a luxury hotel unit with a total area of 14,000 square metres and a capacity of 126 rooms.

The hotel will include a 900-square-metre spa and wellness centre, while six dining areas, covering 990 square metres, will be able to host 480 people indoors and another 300 people on outdoor terraces.

Alongside the hotel, the project also provides for the construction of 26 tourist villas, with a total area of 3,480 square metres.

These will include two luxury beach villas of 220 square metres each, with three bedrooms, as well as five villas with private gardens, each covering 200 square metres and also offering three bedrooms.

The plans also include two lagoon-type villas of 200 square metres each with three bedrooms, together with four ground-floor lagoon villas of 100 square metres each with two bedrooms.

A further series of villas with large verandas is also planned. These include two villas of 160 square metres with three bedrooms, three villas of 100 square metres with two bedrooms, and eight villas of 80 square metres with one bedroom.

In addition, the project will include a residential apartment and penthouse complex, made up of 73 units with a total area of 6,700 square metres.

This part of the development will consist of 50 one-bedroom apartments of 60 square metres, 20 two-bedroom apartments of 85 square metres, two luxury three-bedroom penthouses of 200 square metres each, and one four-bedroom penthouse covering 350 square metres.

The apartment complex will also be supported by a private reception hall and 700 square metres of common areas.

Meanwhile, the development will be completed with a beach club covering 1,050 square metres.

This will include an indoor restaurant and bar of 700 square metres, an outdoor terrace of 480 square metres, and an outdoor swimming pool with organised sunbeds.

To support the operation of the project, the plans provide for 240 parking spaces.

Of these, 70 spaces will be allocated to the hotel, 26 to the villas, 94 to the apartments and 50 to the beach club.

As part of the preliminary consultation process, the views of the competent departments and the local authority have already been obtained.

However, the positions of the ministry of defence, due to the project’s proximity to the Mari naval base and the planned upgrade of the facility, remain confidential.

These are expected to be discussed behind closed doors by the competent environmental impact assessment committee.