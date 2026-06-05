Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has announced that it will increase capacity from its Larnaca base earlier than originally planned, adding 57,500 extra seats during August and September in response to stronger-than-expected passenger demand.

The airline said the move underlines its “commitment to the Cypriot market” and supports a significant expansion of its flight programme.

According to the company, the accelerated increase will provide 24,500 additional seats in August and a further 33,000 seats in September, compared with the original schedule.

The expanded programme will strengthen connectivity between Cyprus and a number of key destinations across Europe and the wider region.

Wizz Air said the additional capacity will be deployed on routes experiencing particularly strong demand, including Athens, Barcelona, Bucharest, Tel Aviv, Kutaisi and Iasi.

Among the most significant changes, the airline will bring forward the resumption of its Larnaca-Athens service, which had originally been scheduled to return later.

Flights between Larnaca and Athens will resume on August 13, 2026, with 10 weekly services, before increasing to 14 weekly flights from September 23, 2026.

Services between Larnaca and Barcelona will increase from three to four flights per week from September 1, 2026.

Flights connecting Larnaca and Bucharest Otopeni will rise from five to seven weekly services from the same date.

The airline will also increase frequencies on the Larnaca-Tel Aviv route, raising the number of weekly flights from seven to 11 from August 13, 2026.

Additional frequencies will also be introduced on routes linking Larnaca with Kutaisi and Iasi.

Wizz Air said the increase reflects its confidence in the continued growth of Cyprus as both an inbound and outbound travel market.

The airline added that the expanded programme will provide passengers with greater flexibility, enhanced connectivity and more affordable travel options during the peak summer season and early autumn period.

Network Officer East András Szabó said demand had surpassed the airline’s original expectations.

“Cyprus is a very important market for Wizz Air where we put continuous emphasis on our operations and network development,” Szabó said.

“Passenger demand has exceeded our initial forecasts, prompting us to bring forward the service of our Athens connection and strengthen our flight programme,” he added.

“By adding 57,500 additional seats and increasing frequencies on some of our most popular routes, we are providing our customers with even more travel opportunities while supporting connectivity, tourism and economic growth in Cyprus,” Szabó said.