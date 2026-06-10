Disy on Tuesday warned that Cyprus’ housing crisis is worsening rather than easing, saying that much faster action is needed to increase the country’s housing stock.

In a statement, Disy said that the measures implemented so far have failed to address the problem and argued that the situation has continued to deteriorate.

The party stated that house prices and rents are continuing to rise, making it increasingly difficult for young couples to secure housing.

It added that even households that are able to find accommodation are being forced to devote a larger share of their income to housing costs.

According to the latest figures from the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) housing index, the cost of acquiring a home increased by 7.1 per cent during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The increase was higher than the 5 per cent rise recorded during the third quarter of the year.

Disy pointed out that apartment prices rose by 9.6 per cent, while prices for houses increased by 3.4 per cent.

It said a similar upward trend has also been observed in rental prices.

The party stated that the sharpest increases are being recorded in apartments, which are generally considered the most affordable housing option.

“It is obvious that the measures taken by the government were not sufficient, something we had predicted more than two years ago,” the party said.

Disy added that it had proposed a series of measures at the time, including the granting of additional planning incentives, faster licensing procedures and increased support for young couples seeking to purchase or renovate old and inactive properties.

The party also referred to proposals aimed at the modernisation of local plans, incentives for above-ground housing developments in rural areas and measures to unlock landlocked plots, among others.

“One thing is certain, much more needs to be done and it needs to happen much faster,” the party said.

“Otherwise, we will simply continue chasing the problem and never catch up with it,” it added.